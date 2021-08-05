Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.27. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,978. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 over the last ninety days. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

