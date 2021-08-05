HSBC’s (HSBA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 400.40 ($5.23) on Monday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a market cap of £81.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 421.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

