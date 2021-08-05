HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $685.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $580.00 to $685.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock traded up $51.22 on Thursday, reaching $641.22. 5,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,309. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $230.92 and a 12 month high of $616.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 380.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.