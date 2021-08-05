Hugo Boss’ (BOSSY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

