Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $6.57 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.00. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $426.21 on Wednesday. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $441.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after acquiring an additional 338,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Humana by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Humana by 15,346.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 68,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Humana by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

