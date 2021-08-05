Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 214.49 ($2.80). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 383,488 shares.

HTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 232.15. The company has a market capitalization of £347.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

