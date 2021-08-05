Huntsman Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.