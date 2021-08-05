Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800.87 Million

Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report $800.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $689.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $885.34 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on H. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

NYSE:H opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

