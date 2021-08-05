HyperQuant (HQT) Hits Market Cap of $28,241.68

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $28,241.68 and approximately $2,155.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00058732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.56 or 0.00914883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00098101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00042987 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

