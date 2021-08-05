IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Gap Down to $134.25

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $134.25, but opened at $128.00. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares last traded at $133.46, with a volume of 1,680 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after acquiring an additional 220,287 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 523.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 89,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

