ICON Price Reaches $1.05 (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002591 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $688.10 million and $46.85 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About ICON
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,172,269 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
