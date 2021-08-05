ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.70. ICON Public posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in ICON Public by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $246.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.88. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $250.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

