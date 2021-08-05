IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Giovani Twigge Sells 11,421 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $705.76. 265,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,590. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.20.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

