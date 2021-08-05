IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Raised to $610.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.20.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $698.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $629.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,852,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.