IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.