IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 11,315 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

