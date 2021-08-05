IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 489,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

KEYS opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $168.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

