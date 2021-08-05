IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 5,392 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.79.

NYSE:HLT opened at $124.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 233.48 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.83 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

