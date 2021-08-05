IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 16.52 ($0.22). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 52,025 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on shares of IGas Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The company has a market capitalization of £19.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £456.62 ($596.58).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

