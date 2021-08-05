IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $83,214.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $98,541.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $69.17 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

