IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CEO Sells $5,116,719.30 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00.

INFO opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $119.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.60.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 36,198 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in IHS Markit by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after acquiring an additional 247,700 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $22,350,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

