Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,159. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.76. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

