IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMI from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. IMI has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

