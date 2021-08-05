ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,522.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $12,908,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $12,470,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $11,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.