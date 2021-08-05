Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) had its price target cut by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$1.45 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 205.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE INCA opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. Inca One Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$13.31 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.03.

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

