Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $77.14. 9,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,938. Incyte has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.02.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

