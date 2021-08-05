Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 75 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $253.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $191.54 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

