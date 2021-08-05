Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $10.77 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

