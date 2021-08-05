Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $52,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Tesla were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $716.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $646.49. The stock has a market cap of $708.85 billion, a PE ratio of 370.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,754. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

