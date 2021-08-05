Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 75 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in CME Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 213,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $206.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.