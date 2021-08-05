Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €32.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

