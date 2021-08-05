Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

