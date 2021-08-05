Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

8/2/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

7/28/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

7/28/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/27/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

7/15/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

7/7/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 25,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,041,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $238.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.12. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,029,570 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,141,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,250,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.