Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.77

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 24724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $2,851,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

