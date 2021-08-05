Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$27.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

INE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a C$26.75 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.13.

INE traded up C$0.66 on Thursday, hitting C$21.21. The company had a trading volume of 951,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,724. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.41. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.37 and a 1-year high of C$32.48.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

