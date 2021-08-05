Insider Buying: AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) Director Acquires C$56,592.00 in Stock

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) Director David Loren Neuhauser purchased 104,800 shares of AEX Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$56,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,700,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,318,329.40.

Shares of CVE AEX opened at C$0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. AEX Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 49.63 and a current ratio of 49.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54.

AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that AEX Gold Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

