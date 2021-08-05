Insider Buying: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Buys 6,198 Shares of Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 6,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,953.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,120,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,199.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 24,900 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $57,768.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 10,217 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $20,536.17.

On Monday, July 26th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 4,204 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.24.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $2.33 on Thursday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.41.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 561,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 858,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 51,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

