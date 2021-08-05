Insider Buying: Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CEO Acquires 11,905 Shares of Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $250,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $507.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. On average, analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

