Insider Buying: Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CEO Acquires 11,905 Shares of Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $250,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $507.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.00 and a beta of 0.88.
Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. On average, analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
