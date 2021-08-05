Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $78,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,929. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 318,851 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

