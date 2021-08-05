Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires £2,287.60 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock bought 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Henrietta Baldock purchased 807 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.88 ($2,994.36).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.55) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 5.18 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 353 ($4.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.