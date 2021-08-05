Insider Buying: Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Acquires 435 Shares of Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin bought 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $11,805.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 1,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,851. The stock has a market cap of $797.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.10. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

