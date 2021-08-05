Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CFO Sells $5,401,890.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARE stock opened at $204.47 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

