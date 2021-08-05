Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells 17,480 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $76.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.