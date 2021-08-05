Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $276,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $56.73. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ciena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Ciena by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Ciena by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

