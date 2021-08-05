Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Sells 10,407 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,233,916.06.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $43.31 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.