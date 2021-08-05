Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells 7,600 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total transaction of $4,724,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total transaction of $4,185,492.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total transaction of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $17.48 on Thursday, reaching $544.09. 157,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,439. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $563.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

