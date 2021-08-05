Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $1,691,976.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NSP opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $101.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Insperity by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after purchasing an additional 622,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Insperity by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 500,366 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

