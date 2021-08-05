Insider Selling: NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $15.89 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,686,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 541,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 233,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 143,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

