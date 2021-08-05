Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NOW opened at $593.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.53 and a 12-month high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $537.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

