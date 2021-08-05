Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $1,047,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SI opened at $103.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.36. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

